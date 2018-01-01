Tradition of Gordy's First Race continues in Westfield despite arctic temps

Today, many people began the new year with a workout. And in Westfield, despite arctic temps…they continued the tradition of Gordon Bates’s First Race.

It’s otherwise known as Gordy’s Race. He was a long time supporter of the city and the local Boys and Girls Club.

It began as a way of giving back to a place that builds our youth.

"He passed away unexpectedly, so I picked up the race and started doing it out of the Girls and Boys Club," Michael Sheldon, Director of Gordy's First Race told Western Mass News.

The race is a staple in Westfield on the first day of each new year.

"Whoever shows up, everybody seems to have a good time. Some people dress in tiaras and tutus," Sheldon says.

Over a hundred runners faced these record low temps turning out in hats, gloves, leggings and whatever layers they could to battle the cold...And with each step they took, money in turn goes to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield.

"Every penny of profit goes to the Boys and Girls Club. Usually, we raise five to six thousand dollars," Sheldon told Western Mass News.

Many people start workouts to begin the new year and runners that we spoke with say that Gordy's First Race is a great first step in the direction to doing just that.

"If you have to do a run today, why not just do it with other people? To push you and get you out there," Melissa Hine from Holyoke says.

Some who ran today grew up going to the Boys and Girls Club and for them, running for this cause is worth it.

"I used to come to the Boys and Girls Club so this is my first time doing it. But I like doing it," one runner told us.

Even when the cold does its best to get in the way.

