Three displaced following house fire in Springfield

Springfield crews responded to a residence on Chestnut Street for a fire that occurred on the first floor and extended to the second via an interior wall.

It was quickly extinguished and no one sustained any injuries, however, three occupants were displaced and Red Cross is assisting.

Springfield Fire estimates 25k in damage.

The cause was determined to be an electrical malfunction in a first floor utility closet.

