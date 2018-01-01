Westfield couple welcomes newborn on first day of the year

It was a wonderful start to the new year for a couple from Westfield.

They welcomed their new baby into the world this morning around 5:30a.

Sonika was born at Mercy Medical Center to proud parents.

"It’s really surprising that she was born on New Year’s, because we were expecting on the ninth," said Bhupendra Thakur.

Sonika joins her brother and five sisters.

The couple said it's the best New Year's gift they could've asked for.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.