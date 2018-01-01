Western Mass schools bracing for bitter cold

Students are getting ready to go back to school tomorrow in these dangerously, frigid temperatures and some schools have already delayed because of the cold.

In a few hours, students will be getting ready to wake up and get dressed for school, but before you walk out the door, make sure you're bundled up.

Temperatures will hover around zero but Western Mass News Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said it will feel much worse.

“We're not only concerned about temperatures, but wind chills. We can see wind chills from 10 to 25 degrees below zero and you can see the onset of frostbite very quickly.”

Parents say they’re concerned.

Chris Butler is a father of four. He said to make sure every part of their body is covered and it’s best to layer up.

There are a few closings and delays throughout western Mass, because of the weather, including First Lutheran School in Holyoke.

They posted a message on their Facebook page stating there’s a problem with one of their boilers, so school will be canceled January 2.

