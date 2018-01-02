Brutal cold brings school delays and closings

The holiday season is over and students across the Pioneer Valley are heading back to school.

But there are some who can sleep in, today, as some districts are delaying or canceling altogether from the cold.

The First Lutheran School in Holyoke is closed today due to a problem with one of their boilers, which is critical to keeping students and staff warm throughout the day.

And according to Longmeadow Public Schools, Wolf Swamp Road School is closed due to a heating coil break in a 2nd floor classroom.

Wind chills are expected to be well below zero, once again, which only adds to the challenge of getting hundreds of students and faculty into the building.

School buses need to be warmed up, as does the school itself. If one cannot be done safely at normal time, then a 2-hour delay will be announced, as seen by several schools.

Parents told Western Mass News the cold is concerning, especially for those who normally walk to school or have to wait it out at the bus stop. Their message? Do whatever it takes to stay warm.

“Face masks, hats, earmuffs,” Chris Butler, said. “If you’re waiting at the bus stops take a blanket until bus shows up.”

For a list of closings and delays that updates in real time, click here.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.