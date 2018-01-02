Major Nor'easter looks to bring snow, wind and more cold to New England

A milder day by recent standards with high temps back to the upper teens and lower 20s this afternoon! The breeze however has kept wind chills lower. We broke more temperature records today with morning lows at -15, which breaks the record of -10 set in 1999.

We keep a fair sky tonight and temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but should still fall back to a few degrees below 0. This will make night 8 of temperatures at and below 0! High pressure will give us a quiet day Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and a light breeze. Temperatures will be the big story as they get above 20° for the first time since the day after Christmas! Clouds increase Wednesday night and we are tracking a powerful Nor’easter for Thursday.

STORM DETAILS: Low pressure moving parallel to the East Coast will bring a swath of snow from the Carolina coasts to the Mid-Atlantic and eventually New England Wednesday night. This storm will impact New England on Thursday as it passes east of Cape Cod and moves into the Gulf of Maine. The storm will rapidly strengthen as it moves north, which will bring severe wind and blizzard conditions to the New England East Coast.

Here in western Mass, we will begin seeing snow Thursday morning with roughly 3-6 inches accumulating by the evening; 1-3" for Berkshire Co. Farther east, 6-12 inches look to fall in central and eastern Mass and a bubble of 12+ inches in SE Mass and NE RI. Cape Cod will only see a few inches as well as rain. Winds will gust to 40 -50 mph here in western Mass with this storm and gusts could top 60 mph on Cape Cod, where High Wind Watches are up. Winter Storm Watches are up for SE New England as well, but are not up here in western Mass. Now, if this storm continues shifting westward, our wind and snow amounts will both go up-so keep checking for updates.

The strength of this storm will help pull cold air down into the Northeast and it could be the coldest we’ve felt so far in this stretch-hard to imagine. Dangerously low wind chills return Thursday night, but will be the roughest Friday night into Saturday morning. We could break high and low temp records Friday to Sunday as highs stay in the single digits and lows back well below 0.

Our weather pattern looks to break starting early next week and temperatures finally return to freezing. There’s still uncertainty on our next storm which looks to be more of a wintry mix Monday evening into Tuesday, but some rain may also come along with it.

