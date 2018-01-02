Cold eases a bit but major coastal storm threatens western Mass

For the second morning in a row we broke a record low temperature! We got down to -15 degrees at Westover. We haven't gone over 20 degrees in a week. (Last Tuesday, December 26th) The cold will ease a bit this afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper teens so certainly no heat wave but a bit easier to take. By tomorrow afternoon temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 20's! It will feel like a heat wave as sunshine gives way to late day clouds.



A major coastal storm will take shape on Thursday and will track off shore. This storm will deepen quickly and become a monster in the western Atlantic. The storms impacts will be felt all across New England with the greatest impacts in eastern Mass. Snow will develop around daybreak and will continue through the day. Lets plan on at least a couple of inches of accumulation with more to the east where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect (Parts of eastern Mass) This storm has a ton of potential and a slight change in the track would make a big difference in snowfall amounts. Blizzard conditions are possible in parts of eastern Mass during the height of the storm, Thursday afternoon and evening. The snow is just one element to this storm.

As this storm moves away it will drop a reinforcing shot of Arctic air into the northeast on strong northwesterly winds Thursday night into the weekend. Both Friday and Saturday will likely stay in the single digits with dangerous wind chills (Well below zero) There will be blowing and drifting of the snow as well. This may end up being the coldest out of this entire stretch. We bounce back a bit by Sunday afternoon with highs in the teens then perhaps into the lower 30s by Monday.

