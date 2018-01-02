Crews battle fire along Main Street in West Springfield

The cold weather caused problems for the West Springfield Fire Department Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene of a fire in the area of 440 Main Street around 11 a.m.

However, fire officials told Western Mass News that when they went to hook up to the nearby fire hydrant, there were issues.

"There was a hydrant that we were connecting up that was frozen. We were able to eventually get it open, so we could supply our trucks with the water." said West Springfield Fire Chief Bill Flaherty.

The fire department wound up using water from one of their trucks, which they said was fine because the fire was small.

Officials estimate between $20,000 and $30,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

