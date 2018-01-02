Man arrested on OUI charge following Chicopee crash

A Franklin County man is facing several charges after a crash late last week in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 4 p.m. Friday, police responded to a crash in the area of 591 Memorial Drive.

Officers arrived and began to speak with a female driver involved involved in the crash and while that was occurring, the other driver involved - identified as 53-year-old Sheldon Destromp of Shutesbury - reportedly attempted to flee.

A bystander tried to stop Destromp from leaving and officers were able to get to the vehicle.

"They observed the operator to be lethargic in his movements. He was told to place the car in park. The operator moved the shifter from drive to reverse, then attempted to turn his car off," Wilk explained.

An officer on-scene was able to reach in and grab the emergency brake to stop the car from moving. Destromp was then asked to get out of the car.

The other driver told police that she had been hit from behind while she was stopped at a stop sign. She then got out to talk to Destromp and he allegedly tried to flee and hit the woman's car again.

Upon questioning, investigators saw that Destromp's pupils were pin-sized, which Wilk noted can be an indicator of opioid use.

Wilk explained that Destromp was asked about narcotics use, to which he reportedly replied that "he is a good guy" and put his hands into his pockets.

Destromp was asked to remove his hands from his pockets and was then asked about drug usage, when he then allegedly put his hands back into his pockets.

Again, Destromp was ordered to remove his hands from his pockets.

"When asked if he had any type of sharp objects, or weapons, he again reached into his pants. His wrist was removed, and he was handcuffed for safety. After further investigation, the operator, based on his demeanor, and attempting to flee from a personal injury crash, he was placed under arrest," Wilk added.

During a search of Destromp's car, police reportedly seized 47 bags of heroin labeled 'Thumbs Up', as well as nine clear pill capsules inside a sandwich bag that were filled with a green/brown colored powder and nine wrapped straws.

Destromp is facing charges including operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a class A drug (heroin), leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on $540 bail.

The female driver involved in the crash was helped at the scene by EMTs and sought her own medical treatment.

