Chicopee Police seeking info after woman is scammed out of over $2,000

Police in Chicopee are looking to speak with a man after police say a Florida woman was reportedly scammed out of over $2,000.

On December 18, a man contacted an elderly woman in Pembroke, FL, claimed to be her grandson, and that he needed $2,400 "to help him get out of trouble after getting into a car crash," according to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

That woman then went to a Walmart in Florida and sent the money to the Walmart in Chicopee.

Wilk added that a man seen in surveillance video was parked in the parking lot of Applebee's in Chicopee and went in and retrieved the money.

"We are looking to speak with him. He is not the ladies grandson, and is not known to anyone in the family," Wilk noted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

