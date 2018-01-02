Gas prices unchanged after holiday weekend

BOSTON (AP) - There is no change in the average price of gasoline in Massachusetts as the new year begins.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday its weekly survey found the price of self-serve regular remaining at an average $2.43 per gallon, the same as a week ago but 16 cents higher than a year ago at this time.

Massachusetts is currently 6 cents below the national average of $2.49 per gallon.

AAA said a high volume of holiday travel in the northeast helped to keep gas prices stable.

