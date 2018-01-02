Two Ludlow men facing drug charges

Two men from Ludlow are facing drug-related charges after their arrest over the weekend.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 6 p.m. Sunday, an officer and his K-9 was on-patrol when they went to investigate a vehicle parked behind Al's Diner on Yelle Street.

The diner, police noted, was closed at the time.

While the officer was talking with those in the car, he reportedly saw a spoon with a white residue on it on the passenger side floor, as well as an empty bag.

Wilk noted that other officers arrived to assist and the passenger was ordered out of the car.

"While doing so, a hypodermic needle fell from the person to the floor of the vehicle. This party was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser," Wilk explained.

The driver was then ordered out of the car and was placed in handcuffs. He allegedly told police that there was more heroin in the car.

As K-9 Kane began to search, his behavior reportedly changed, indicating that there were narcotics in the vehicle.

Wilk added that a bag containing several hypodermic syringes and empty packets of heroin, as well as a bundle containing 10 bags of heroin stamped 'Emergency Exit', were found in the rear passenger floor area.

Both the driver and passenger were then placed under arrest.

Zachary Szczebak, 33, of Ludlow was charged with possession of a Class A drug (Heroin - subsequent offense). He was released on personal recognizance and a $40 fee bail.

Dennis Taylor, 32, of Ludlow was charged with possession of a Class A drug (Heroin - subsequent offense) and two other warrants. He was released on $805 bail.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.