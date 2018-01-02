Crews to conduct controlled explosion of homemade firework in Agawam

Some residents in Agawam may hear an explosion as crews work to render a homemade firework safe.

Agawam Fire officials said that that firework had been surrendered to local authorities and on Tuesday afternoon, members of the State Police Bomb Squad, along with members of the Agawam Police and Fire Departments, will conduct a "render safe operation" in the area of Tuckahoe Turf Farm, off of South Street in Feeding Hills.

"It will involve a small controlled explosion that will likely be heard by residents in the area," fire officials said.

People should the area while the operation is in progress, which is scheduled for approximately 4:45 p.m.

It was noted that it's not necessary to call 911 if an explosion is heard around that time.

