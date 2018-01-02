Upgrades continue at Ski Blandford ahead of upcoming season

The season at Ski Blandford is hitting some road blocks.

While management hoped to welcome skiers to the mountain last week, the slopes remain closed as crews finish some necessary maintenance.

Ski Blandford has been busy making snow and smoothing the trails, but the season launch has hit a bit of a snag.

"This is hard not to be open with the weather we've had...good cold weather," said Ron Crozier with Ski Blandford.

Ski Blandford is under new ownership and Western Mass News has found they have been thrown a bit of a curve ball.

"As we were getting ready to operate the lifts, took a real hard look at them, realized there were some deficiencies...some maintenance items that had to be cleared up and to be honest with you, we just want to be safe for the operation for the public and our guests," Crozier added.

Every day that the mountain is closed to skiers is a day they are not making money.

Nationally, there are about 50 million ski and snowboard visitors each year. That contribute to a more than $7 billion industry.

However, managing a mountain is no easy feat.

"From the snow making, the pipe work that is up on the mountain," Crozier explained.

To add insult to injury, "we're a little tight on water, so we're replenishing the ponds as well," Crozier said.

Season pass holders will still be able to hit the slopes. They can ski for free at Ski Butternut and Otis Ridge until Ski Blandford is open.

They can also get discounted rates at other mountains in the area.

"It's frustrating, but we're still chipping away at the work," Crozier said.

The mountain is unsure exactly when they will be open, but the facility said that they are excited to unveil the upgraded facility.

