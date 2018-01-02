Alex Morse sworn-in for fourth term as Holyoke's mayor

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse was sworn into his fourth term of office Tuesday morning.

It's the city's first four-year term for the position which was previously just two years.

Morse told Western Mass News what the longer term will mean for his city moving forward.

"It really provides us with the ability to think long-term and to make decisions that are best for the city, not for the next campaign. I think it provides the community with stability and leadership, to build relationships with residents and business owners."

Morse said that he would like to tackle reforms that he believes are needed within Holyoke's government, including the city's financial department.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.