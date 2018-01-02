Local gym on how to make New Year's resolutions last

We all can disagree about plenty, but everybody wants to start the new year off on the right foot.

To ring in 2018, many will make a resolution. One of the most popular: To get in shape.

Scott McGregor at Best Fitness in Springfield, told Western Mass News that the key isn’t getting people into the gym, it’s getting them to keep coming.

“The numbers will show that usually after about the first 4 weeks, people are typically going to come to the gym once a week or less.”

One thing that all the fitness experts seem to agree on is that this is a full on lifestyle change and it's okay if it takes time to see results.

“If someone comes to us with a goal that they want to lose 50 pounds, they didn't gain that 50 pounds in the last month and realistically speaking, you're probably not going to lose that in the next month.”

“Start small, don't try to do everything at once.”

While the workout itself is important, the experts at Best Fitness said your diet is the be-all-end-all.

“70 to 80 percent of your results are going to come from your nutrition.”

And one final thing-- you can always check in with a trainer to eliminate the guess work of picking exercises.

