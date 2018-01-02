Dried-out Christmas trees pose serious fire risk

Now that Christmas has come and gone and we are in the new year, it's time to take down those Christmas trees.

The longer Christmas trees are displayed in your home, the more of a fire risk they pose.



"This time of year, Christmas trees tend to dry out, so it's a good time to get rid of them as early as possible," said West Springfield Fire Lt. Andrew McCoubrey.



McCoubrey told Western Mass News now is a great time to take a Christmas tree out of your home and in West Springfield, tree pick-up is free if you leave it out the same day your usual trash barrels go out.

"We encourage everyone who wants to take their tree down in the next two weeks to get them out of their house and put them on the curbside on the day where the normal trash carts are being picked up and a separate crew will come by and get those," said West Springfield DPW director Robert Colson.



West Springfield residents also can bring the tree to the recycling facility in town to get rid of it, but no tinsel or ornaments can be left on the tree.

Also, it can't be placed in a regular trash barrel.



However, with the possibility of snow coming this week, they are asking that the trees are accessible next to the barrels



"As far as the trees go, it's okay if people put the trees out, but ideally, they would not be covered in snow or stuck in a snow bank type of thing, so we really look for the residents to help the DPW out," Colson added.



When it comes to the winter weather, DPW drivers are used to being out in the snow, but if the forecast changes to anything worse, they will announce any changes.



"We do have a storm coming our way this coming Thursday and depending on the severity of it, a decision is made the night before weather or not the trash service will be picked up the next day," Colson explained.

For a full list of where you can discard your Christmas tree in your city or town, you can CLICK HERE.

