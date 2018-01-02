Travel deals following the holiday season

While the holidays are over and we settle back into the school year, work and routines, travel agents said it’s actually one of the best times to snag a deal to a far off destination.

Those dreaming of beaches have made for a busy week at Doyle Travel in Chicopee.

The post-holiday rush has revealed some great deals.

“I found one today for someone to go to Fort Lauderdale for $157 round trip, which is great,” said Denise Nowak.

Starting on January 9, Southwest will be offering some special deals to keep a look out for.

Including those for overseas travel. For example, for under $400 you can snag a round trip ticket from NYC to Madrid.

Closer to home today, a search showed deals like Hartford to Orlando ringing in at $112.

And Nowak told Western Mass News that Puerto Rico is once again gaining traction as a tourist destination following a devastating hurricane.

With the resorts in San Juan open for business, a flight from Bradley to that city is just $250 round trip.

But you will want to book before February 12th.

“Those weeks are pretty tough to get good deals to get anything at a discount.”

Plus, it pays to be flexible in your choice of departure when planning a warm weather getaway.

“Out of Boston, Providence and another great airport is Albany NY that isn't very far away.”

