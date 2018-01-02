Parents upset after students' bus delayed over an hour in bitter cold

Many parents and students in Springfield are upset after they said they waited for more than an hour for their school bus to arrive in the freezing cold.

The buses were delayed because of mechanical problems.

Parents said they were also frustrated because they weren’t given notice or an explanation.

“We took my daughter to the bus stop as normal and we were there for a long period of time, and I started wondering what was going on,” said Brenda Hatten.

Brenda Hatten told Western Mass News that at around 6:15 this morning, she took her daughter to her bus stop on Dickinson and Cliftwood Street in Springfield.

But after waiting and waiting, no bus came.

“My daughter didn’t get to school till after 8 o’ clock and she usually gets there at 7, so over an hour.”

Her daughter, Yale Santiago is a 7th grader at Sabis International Charter School.

Yale said her and close to a dozen of her friends ended up missing first period because of the delay.

But what she said was more alarming is that her peers who didn’t have warm vehicles to wait in like she did.

“It was very frustrating. Some kids don’t have vehicles to get there, so the kids waiting there so they can get sick and not go to school and affect their future,” said Santiago.

First Student Bus Company holds the contract to bus students to Springfield Schools.

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said that they had 300 buses on the road today, but four of them experienced mechanical problems.

As soon as they found out about them, Cavaan said they immediately deployed another vehicle to pick up students.

But parents told Western Mass News that they felt like they deserved a phone call or email to be kept in the loop.

Parent Kelsey Manley said that she thinks this led to a lot of confusion for the students and told us why she saw many of them start to leave the bus stop a huge safety concern.

“I don’t have a plan for my kid if she’s stranded. I was lucky to be there with her and in a warm car, but obviously not the case for some other kids.”

We did reach out to the bus company, but have not received a comment back at this time.

