Local hardware stores stock up ahead of winter storm

Some local hardware stores have seen a rush of customers during this cold spell.

And with the snow expected on Thursday, preparations are underway to get the salt and shovels ready.

Manchester Hardware in Easthampton told Western Mass News that customers have been coming in and buying everything from weatherstripping to rock salt.

But now the rush is on to re-stock and get ready for the snow.

Jake Constantine is re-stocking the shelves Tuesday night with salt at Manchester Hardware in Easthampton.

"It's been pretty busy. We've had a couple days where I've come out, re-stocked, I bring the salt and sand into the front."

The cold weather has now become the norm as we head into the new year, and people have been flocking to Manchester Hardware, ridding the store of things to help keep them and their homes warm.

"Another thing that's been selling is weatherstripping. We've had a lot of people come in for that and had to order a lot."

Jake is also putting extra shovels out in anticipation for people gearing up for Thursday.

And with the cold not going anywhere, many people, like Ellen from Springfield, are making a trip to get a space heater.

"We're expecting the storm this week. That's why we got the heater. In case of any problems."

She's just hoping the cold and snow doesn't create too many issues for her pipes.

We also talked to some plumbing companies today.

One said it was the busiest week they've dealt with in 30 years.

