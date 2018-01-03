Stretch of Route 202 in Belchertown closed following crash

An early morning crash has closed a stretch of Route 202 in Belchertown.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the crash happened a little before 5 a.m. and involved one car.

Right now, Route 202 is closed from Summit Street to the 21 connector, which is in the area of Tractor Supply Co.

A pole was damaged and wires were on the ground, police said.

There is no timetable on the repairs, but police did confirm that National Grid was already on scene.

