Crews respond to water line break in Chicopee

A water line break led to some icy conditions on a Chicopee road this morning.
The water department told Western Mass News that a fire line for a group home no longer in use broke on Fuller Road.
The line was shut off and the scene has been cleared.
Sand was put down on the road to take care of the ice.
