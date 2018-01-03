League of Women Voters: Allow early voting during primaries

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts League of Women Voters is urging state officials to expand early voting to all statewide elections, including primaries.

The group made the recommendation Tuesday in response to a request for public comment by Secretary of State William Galvin as he tries to schedule next year's state primary.

The primary is normally held seven weeks before the November general election, which in 2018 would be Sept. 18. That day also marks the start of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. State law requires the primary to be moved when it conflicts with a religious holiday.

Moving the primary to Sept. 11 doesn't work because that would fall on the earlier Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

The league said the problem could be solved by allowing early voting during primaries.

