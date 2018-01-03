Three displaced after fire damages Easthampton home

Three Easthampton residents have been displaced after a fire damaged their Water Street home Tuesday night.

The Easthampton Fire Department told Western Mass News crews arrived to the home on 13 Water Street around 8:15 p.m.

Crews on-scene reported heavy smoke and fire was coming from the rear and the second floor of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames within five minutes, according to the Easthampton Fire Department.

Mutual aid from Northampton, Holyoke, Westhampton, Southampton, and South Hadley responded.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported but the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the home.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross at this time.

Fire Officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire, although it is not being considered suspicious.

