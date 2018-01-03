Suspect in repeat thefts at Arnold's Meats in Chicopee identified

Chicopee police said they have identified a suspect accused of stealing from Arnold's Meats twice last month.

Officer Mike Wilk said charges are pending for the suspect who was caught on camera stealing meat on December 18, and again on December 21.

Wilk noted that once that once the case is closed, the suspect's information and charges will be released.

