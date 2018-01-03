Charges sought following Chicopee home invasion, shooting

Investigators are seeking charges following a shooting and home invasion at a Chicopee home last month.

On December 6, police responded to that incident at a Montgomery Street home.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that over the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim was in possession of illegal narcotics in his residence.

Investigators executed a search warrant and reportedly seized drug paraphernalia, scales, cocaine, marijuana, cocaine, LSD, Valium, and over $4,400 in cash.

Wilk explained that the incident "does not appear to have been a random home invasion and shooting."

The case remains under investigation. Police noted that the victim has allegedly not been cooperative.

Officers are seeking a criminal complaint in court on charges including possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a Class C drug.

Wilk noted that once that has been issued, that person's information will be released.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.