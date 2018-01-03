Utility crews prepare ahead of Thursday's storm

Icy winds and snow are on tap for Thursday which has utility companies preparing for possible outages.

"This is going to be a real tough storm this time. It looks like a triple whammy. First of all, we’re dealing with extreme cold, we’re dealing with wind and we’re dealing with a long duration storm," said Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress.

Ress told Western Mass News they prioritize repairs based on the severity of damage.

"We prepare for this weather year-round. We make sure that the system is robust and reliable. You've seen us in your neighborhood cutting tree branches that are coming too close to power lines and making sure that we can do everything we can to keep the system secure," Ress added.

In the hours leading up to the storm, the power company fine tunes their strategy.

"We are watching these storms very carefully so we make sure our crews are properly positioned," Ress continued.



For Thursday's storm, they are focusing on the damaging impacts of fallen branches and trees.



"Trees being the number one cause of outages, that constant wind on branches can really cause serious damage," Ress explained.



Crews will be working around the clock to get residents powered up, and these workers will also face challenges.

"We have our workers that are going to be spending extended time in frigid temperatures, so we are making sure all the safety messages and best safety practices are being reinforced," Ress noted.



To check outages, or to report an outage in your area, visit the Eversource website here.

If you are a National Grid customer, you can CLICK HERE to report an outage with them.

