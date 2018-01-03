Gas odor forces evacuation of Springfield building

A gas odor has forced a Springfield building to be evacuated.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the building located at 693 State Street has been evacuated due to a gas odor.

Walsh added that a police department van is on-scene to help keep those residents warm.

Members of the Springfield Fire Department and Columbus are also there investigating.

