Peter Pan canceling Thursday bus service due to snowstorm

The approaching snowstorm is having an impact on travel across the area, including bus service.

Peter Pan Bus Lines has announced that all service - on all routes - has been canceled for Thursday due to the expected severe weather conditions and the company's "concern for the safety of our customers and employees."

For those whose travel has been canceled and the tickets were bought online, you can contact Peter Pan at (800) 343-9999 or visit the nearest ticket counter to reschedule.

If your ticket was purchased at a bus terminal, the company noted that you can return to that terminal at any time to reschedule.

Service is expected to resume on Friday.

Anyone with questions can call (800) 343-9999.

