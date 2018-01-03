Springfield prepping warming centers in case of power outages

In extreme weather events, cities and towns use emergency plans to guide their response.

Power outages are certainly a possibility in tomorrow's storm, and several western Massachusetts cities said they are prepared.

“The city of Springfield through this department has what's called the continuity operation plan, and through that it allows us to identify across the city shelters and or buildings that we might use in the event of a power outage,” said Helen Carlton-Harris of Health and Human Services.

Losing power in a home heated by electricity can quickly become frigid.

The city of Springfield has twelve facilities on standby should they need to assist those residents left in the dark.

However, if the outage is expected to be restored in short order, be conscious about retaining heat.

“If you have electric heat, get your home warm ahead of the storm, during the storm. In case you do lose power in your apartment or home already,” said Priscilla Ress.

In preparation for potential outages, the city is spreading the word to residents.

“The city has certain individuals who are out right now trying to make sure that we are encouraging individuals to go into shelters. We have flyers in English and Spanish and other languages that say where they can go in the event of an emergency,” said Carlton-Harris.

