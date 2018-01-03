Western Mass DPW crews prepare for the snowstorm

“We've already notified our contractors. Give them an approximate time that we will call them in and then we will go ahead and execute that.”

The cold in recent weeks has caused some problems for the Westfield DPW, and its more than just typical car troubles.

“Our diesel pump has frozen up on us a couple of times, so we have had to bring portable heat in for that to keep the pump itself heated. And that supplies fuel to the whole city, so that is something that we have had to deal with,” said Assistant Director of Westfield DPW Francis Cain.

Now that their diesel pump is properly heated, they are happy for a few days of less intense cold, but they are ready for it when the frigid temps come after the snow fall.

The DPW, as well as local residents said that the key to snow storms is pretreating roads and driveways.

“The pretreating is very important, because it doesn’t allow the snow to adhere to the road. And you’re actually getting some melt as well, so the accumulation doesn’t happen quite as quick.”

Many residents stopped by the sand and salt pile outside of the DPW that offers the mixture to Westfield residents free of charge.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.