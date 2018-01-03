Community pitches in to help West Springfield veteran without heat

A West Springfield veteran has been without a working furnace for the last eleven months.

After our story aired yesterday, dozens of people reached out to Western Mass News, wanting to help.

Today, a new furnace arrived to his home.

Last February, Raymond Benoit discovered he needed a new furnace in his mobile home.

He couldn’t afford to fix it on his own, so he contacted Valley Opportunity Council for Fuel Assistance.

On Tuesday, he told Western Mass News a contractor had delayed installation for months.

Raymond’s sister Lorraine Pickard sat down for an interview Tuesday also.

She said her brother stays positive.

“This guy’s getting cold. He’s over eighty years old. It’s just not right.”

Just minutes after our story aired, phones were ringing off the hook, our inboxes filled with dozens of people who just want to help a guy in need during these cold winter days.

Laurie Cassidy of the West Springfield Senior Center told Western Mass News that she and her co-workers know Raymond as a frequent visitor to the senior center, and she said they were shocked to learn that he was having so much difficulty.

Raymond has been using two electric heaters to heat his home for months, so the senior center will be paying his next electric bill, which Raymond said has been very high.

“We have a very small fund and the fund is used in very judicious cases. We want to be the payer of last resort.”

Christopher Lizotte, Director of Veterans Services in West Springfield, told Western Mass News that Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning will be providing Raymond with a furnace and installation, all free of charge.

“The aftermath of the support from the community. It’s overwhelming and it’s amazing.”

So, the plan is that on Friday, those good Samaritans will come to Raymond’s house to install his brand new furnace, others will be there to donate their time and money.

Family members told Western Mass News that these last 24 hours have been overwhelming in the best way possible.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.