American Red Cross in urgent need for blood donations

The bitter cold and snow is taking a toll on the American Red Cross and blood donations.

The Red Cross told Western Mass News that the need for blood is year round, but recent weather has forced them to cancel several blood drives.

Right now, there is an urgent need for what they call their 'most critical types,’ or blood they use the most.

"Right now we have an urgent need for Type O, O Positive and O Negative, and for A Negative, and B Negative. So those blood types in particular, we desperately need those folks to come out and donate blood, just to make sure we have the blood on the shelves to meet the needs of our patients," said Ana Parelli.

The Red Cross said that you can find out where there are donation drives near you on their website or the blood donor app.

