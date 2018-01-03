Chicopee detectives seek to identify armed robbery suspect

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect tonight.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that police responded to a Sams Convenience Store at 147 Broadway around 5:45pm for an armed robbery call.

The caller stated that a male, approximately 5'5", wearing a black jacket, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect then fled.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1740.

