Chicopee detectives seek to identify armed robbery suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee detectives seek to identify armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect tonight.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that police responded to a Sams Convenience Store at 147 Broadway around 5:45pm for an armed robbery call.

The caller stated that a male, approximately 5'5", wearing a black jacket, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect then fled. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.