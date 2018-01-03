Western Mass residents rush to grocery store ahead of storm

Grocery stores and gas stations are busy ahead of tomorrow's storm.

The Big Y in West Springfield was certainly busy as people made their last minute preparations, and they've been restocking their shelves constantly.

Scenes like this are playing out at grocery stores across Massachusetts as many schools and offices are closed Thursday.

The American Red Cross said that they're concerned about the bitter cold coming after the storm, but want people to be ready in case of any power outages.

"A gallon water per person per day, do know where your flashlights and batteries are in case the power does go out. We want to make sure we know how people are getting information if power goes out," said Mary Nathan.

So right now is the time to charge those cell phones and tablets, but there may be some positive news in the forecast tomorrow.

