Cloud remains over Senate as formal sessions resume

BOSTON (AP) - A cloud remains over the Massachusetts Senate as lawmakers return to Beacon Hill for the second year of the current legislative session.

Wednesday marked the first formal session since the Senate launched a probe to determine if former Democratic Senate President Stan Rosenberg violated any Senate rules in connection with reported sexual misconduct allegations against his husband, Bryon Hefner.

Rosenberg was among several senators who didn't attend the ceremonial first session of 2018. Aides say he intends to be present at future formal sessions.

Acting Senate President Harriette Chandler, a Worcester Democrat, made no reference to the uncertainty in the chamber during opening remarks Wednesday.

The session included the ceremonial swearing-in by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican who won a special election last month.

