Gov. Baker urges caution during Thursday's storm

BOSTON (AP) - The Latest on the snowstorm expected to hit New England on Thursday (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is imploring residents to stay home as a major snowstorm hits the region.

The Democratic governor says her message for Thursday is "stay home," so plows, first responders and National Grid crews can do their work.

Raimondo closed state offices for Thursday but says the conditions don't yet warrant declaring a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service is forecasting about a foot of snow in Providence, coupled with high winds.

Many public schools have canceled classes, including Providence, Warwick and Cranston. State courts will be closed.

Raimondo also asked people to plan now for what to do during a power outage.

She says the blast of bitter cold arriving after the storm makes it too dangerous to stay home if the power is out.

4:45 p.m.

Massachusetts officials are warning of damaging winds, whiteout conditions, power outages and possible coastal flooding from an approaching Nor'easter

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says state government will be closed Thursday for non-emergency workers and he's asking private employers to allow their employees to work from home if possible.

Governor Charlie Baker announced today that state offices will be closed Thursday for non-emergency, executive branch state employees due to the upcoming winter storm, and is urging everyone to stay off roadways if possible. #MASnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 3, 2018

Baker urged residents Wednesday to stay at home during the storm or use public transportation.

Tomorrow’s weather will create hazardous driving conditions across much of the Commonwealth. To prioritize public safety, we are asking everyone to stay off the roads and to use public transportation if necessary so road crews can safely clear snow. #MASnow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 3, 2018

The MBTA hopes to keep buses and subways running on a regular schedule Thursday, but there will be reduced service on commuter rail and riders are urged to check schedules.

The governor said during a late-afternoon briefing that his biggest concern is the potential for power outages leaving residents without heat just as another blast of bitter cold arrives after the storm.

3:40 p.m.

The looming snowstorm is putting a damper on state legislative activities in some New England states.

Rhode Island's General Assembly canceled Thursday's planned session. In Connecticut, the House of Representatives has decided to meet on Friday instead of Thursday to vote on a plan to restore funding to a program that helps needy seniors pay their Medicare expenses.

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has activated the state's Emergency Operations Center, beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, to monitor storm conditions across the state and coordinate any needed support.

Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to discuss storm preparedness Wednesday at the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.

Providence, Rhode Island, is expected to get about 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow, coupled with high winds.

3:15 p.m.

Communities across New England are announcing school closures and on-street parking bans in anticipation of a major snowstorm expected to hit the region.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Wednesday that the city's public schools will close Thursday because the storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to the city.

Walsh also asked people to stay off the streets to make it easier for plows to clear them, and urged people to work from home if possible.

The storm is expected to bring strong, damaging winds, power outages, coastal flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that state emergency management officials were in close contact with weather forecasters trying to pinpoint the track of the storm.

2:30 p.m.

The bitter cold that has gripped the Northeast for the past week is giving way -briefly at least - to a monster snowstorm with screaming winds that could drop more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Thursday that extends from Block Island, Rhode Island, north to coastal Maine. Most of the rest of southern New England is under a winter storm watch.

The storm is expected to bring deep snow, damaging winds, power outages, coastal flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

David Ethier, of Glocester, Rhode Island, bought what he was told was the last portable generator at the Home Depot in Johnston. He expects to lose power Thursday and said past storms have knocked out electricity for two to three days.

11 a.m.

The bitter cold that has gripped the Northeast for the past week is giving way -briefly at least - to a monster snowstorm with screaming winds that could drop more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Thursday that extends from Block Island, Rhode Island, all the way north to coastal New Hampshire and Maine. Most of the rest of southern New England is under a winter storm watch.

The storm is expected to bring strong, damaging winds, power outages, coastal flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

The weather service says Boston is expected to get 11 inches of snow with up to 14 inches possible. Inland areas are expected to get less.

Frigid temperatures are forecast to return Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.