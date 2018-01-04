Snow ends and our focus shifts to strong wind and record-cold

Our powerful nor’easter has brought several inches of snow to western Mass today and some reports are nearing and topping a foot!

[RELATED: Check out some snow totals!]

All Winter Storm Warnings have been cancelled, but a new Wind Advisory is up for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden counties through 1am Friday for gusts to 40-50 mph and a Winter Weather Advisory is up for Berkshire county for blowing & drifting snow through Saturday evening.

[RELATED: Huge swath of US hit by winter storm bringing, snow, cold]

While the snow is ending, we are not done with this storm yet. As it continues to strengthen and move north, our winds will whip out of the west-northwest tonight through Saturday. The storm will also aid in pulling down very cold air from Canada and tonight’s temperatures plummet into the single digits. Wind chills will stay around -5 to -15 for Friday morning.

[RELATED: Latest closings and delays]

WIND CHILL WATCHES are up for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin counties for potential wind chills as low as -25 Friday into Saturday. Look for this to be upgraded to a warning or changed to an Advisory soon.

A WIND CHILL WARNING has been issued for Berkshire county from 1am Friday morning to 7am Sunday morning for wind chills of -5 to -35! The worst looks to be Saturday morning.

Our weather headlines will be about the continued breeze and new round of possible record-breaking cold temperatures this weekend. Our weather will actually be dry and fairly quiet with clouds and sun Friday and more sun for Saturday and Sunday as high pressure builds in. Sunday morning, we could all break record lows as some actual temps approach -15 to -20!

[RELATED: Latest parking bans]

Next week begins with moderating temperatures and highs nearing freezing! However, our next storm is on the way and clouds increase Monday. This storm is looking more like snow for Monday evening through Tuesday morning, then rain and snow showers mixing Tuesday afternoon. Ice is looking less likely, but stay tuned for changes. Snow amounts look to be on the lighter side. Chilly air returns Wednesday, but temps may moderate Thursday.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.