Snow overspreading western Mass along with wind and more cold

WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for all of western Mass through today as a powerful Nor'easter is on track to take aim at New England.

This storm is bringing snow to the Carolinas and Virginia coast tonight and will quickly barrel up the East Coast. Winter Storm Warnings extend from the Carolinas into northern New England and Blizzard Warnings are up along the coast through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast!

Snow will slowly ramp up this morning and will quickly accumulate through the morning drive. It will be a slick morning commute with lowering visibility as snow gets more intense.

At times, we may see up to 1" per hour of snow going into the early afternoon at the height of the storm. Snow amounts will reach from 4-8" west of I91 and likely 8-12" east of I91. .

It will be a breezy day with occasional northern gusts to 30-35mph in the afternoon. Gusts may hit 40-45mph by the evening through tomorrow on the back side of the storm. Snow will taper off this evening but with the wind there will be some blowing and drifting of the snow.

Temperatures fall into the single digits by tomorrow morning with wind chills as low as -10 to -20. Temps may stay in the single digits all day tomorrow with sun and clouds and a continued gusty breeze. Expect wind chills to stay below 0 all day and get dangerously low tomorrow evening through Saturday morning. Chills could approach -15 to -30 across our area and the Berkshires have potential for -35 wind chills Saturday morning.

Record-breaking cold is looking likely for Saturday with highs close to 0 and lows falling to -10 to -20 (without wind!). We stay dry and clear Saturday into Sunday with the worst of the cold air in place Sunday morning. Temperatures return to the teens Sunday afternoon with increasing high, thin clouds.

Early next week we are watching our next storm system coming in from the south-southwest. Temperatures will be milder Monday ahead of the storm as we approach freezing (for the 1sttime in 2 weeks), but we may be just shy. By Monday evening, a wintry mix is looking possible that may have some rain and snow and even a little ice with it. This may impact Tuesday morning, but temps hit upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon. Another Arctic blast arrives mid to late week.

