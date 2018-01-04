Snow-covered roads make for tricky Thursday travel

The snowfall is falling which means town and cities across western Massachusetts will be gearing up and getting the streets clear for those who have to hit the roads.

Crews with the Department of Transportation started pre-treating roads Wednesday night and had over 3,000 pieces of equipment ready Thursday to try and keep them clear.

State officials are reminding drivers to watch out especially for bridges and exit ramps as bridges freeze first, and exit ramps don’t always get the attention the main lines on the highway get with the plows.

PVTA bus service continues to run. However, the agency's van service is operating for life-sustaining trips.

Bradley International Airport is open, but the airport had announced cancellations and delays on Wednesday with more to come as the day goes on.

Western Mass News took to the roads today to speak with some people in the area who had to go out in the storm. We asked them what they thought of the road conditions.

Many of them said that the roads were really dangerous today and they didn't want to be out on them. Some ran out of supplies, others still had to go into work before being sent home for the day or else they would have stayed home.

Some long haul truck drivers who had to be out on the roads stopped to hunker down at truck stops, especially since Rhode Island banned any truck from driving on their roads.

We spoke with one driver who stopped for the day in Chicopee and even though he comes from Michigan, he said that this snow is nothing like he has ever seen.

"I guess I could say I'm used to this up in Minnesota, it just gets real cold. I can handle the cold weather a lot easier than this. Dry roads are a lot easier to drive on," said Mark Lien.

Lien told Western Mass News that he thinks the DOT has done a really good job keeping the roads clear.

#MAsnow crews total 3,557 at 4pm continuing to clear state roadways. Pavements slush, snow-covered. Thank you for avoiding #MAtraffic where possible during the #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/FSn59WSUKR — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 4, 2018

State police are warning motorists about the dangers of snow left on your roof. It can not only impact your vision, but can also affect others, even worse is when it ices over, as chunks can fly off and hit cars behind you.

Fines can range from $40 to $200 for an unsecured load if there is a lot of snow on your car.

