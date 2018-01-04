Speed limit on Mass Pike reduced - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Speed limit on Mass Pike reduced

As the snowfall continues, drivers are being reminded to take it easy while out on the roads. 

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Thursday morning the speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 mph.

Among highway restrictions, Massachusetts public transportation systems like the MBTA and the PVTA have announced schedule changes because of this snow storm as well.

State Police recently announced tractor trailers and specially permitted vehicles are restricted from traveling. 

