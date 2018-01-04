Jackknifed tractor trailer closes 2 lanes on Mass Pike in Blandford

Massachusetts State Police have closed the breakdown lane and right lane on the Eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Blandford due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

State Police told Western Mass News no injuries were reported, and there's no time frame of when the lanes will be reopened.

Tractor trailers and specially permitted vehicles have been prohibited from traveling on the Mass Pike as a Nor'easter barrels through the east coast.

#MAsnow #Pike Speed reduced to 40 mph NY line to Boston. TT & specially permitted vehicles restricted from travel at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2018

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has also been reduced to 40 mph to the New York border to Boston.

