Pot panel: 'Nothing has changed' after shift in fed policy

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts marijuana regulators say "nothing has changed" for them after a shift in official U.S. policy toward legal pot.

The Cannabis Control Commission said Thursday it will continue to fulfill the will of voters by implementing the state law that allows for the sale and adult use of recreational marijuana.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned to announce Thursday he was rescinding an Obama-era policy that allowed legal marijuana to flourish in states that permit it, and will allow U.S. attorneys to decide how aggressively to enforce federal marijuana laws in states.

The five-member cannabis commission is finalizing regulations that will allow Massachusetts' first commercial pot shops to open this year.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Baker believes Sessions made the "wrong decision" and he supports implementation of the state law.

