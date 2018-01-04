West Springfield Police warn of 'Felony Lane Gang' activity

Police are issuing a warning after they say a gang that travels the country is suspected in an incident in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police said that on November 18, police responded to Olympia rink after nine cars had their passenger side windows smashed and were broken into.

One of the victims, who lives in Milton, NY, reportedly had her identification stolen.

A few days later, on November 20, a woman seen in surveillance video allegedly withdrew $1,400 from the victim's bank account in Poughkeepsie, NY using that victim's New York drivers license. That suspect was driving a vehicle with what police said was a stolen New York license plate.

Investigators believe that the suspect is a member of the 'Felony Lane Gang'.

"They travel the country breaking into cars stealing wallets, drivers license and banking related items. The gang then recruit females to assume the identity of the victims and withdraw money from their bank accounts, cash stolen checks, and conduct fraudulent credit card transactions," West Springfield Police explained in a Facebook post.

Gang members are believed to be involved similar car break-ins and larcenies in several Massachusetts communities.

West Springfield Police are urging people to not leave valuables - including credit cards, drivers licenses, cash, check books, purses, and wallets - in your vehicles.

Law enforcement have created a task force to investigate the organization. More information on that task force can be found here.

