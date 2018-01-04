Galvin welcomes demise of Trump's election fraud commission

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts secretary of state is welcoming President Donald Trump's announcement that he is disbanding his controversial voter fraud commission.

Trump convened the commission to investigate the 2016 presidential election, after alleging repeatedly and without evidence that voting fraud cost him the popular vote. Trump won the Electoral College.

Democratic Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin was among officials from more than a dozen states who refused to comply with the commission's demand for reams of personal voter data.

Galvin said Thursday "I am delighted that our lack of cooperation led to the demise of this thing."

He said Trump's commission "had no legitimacy whatsoever," and "the whole thing was just a pretext for voter suppression."

Past studies have found voter fraud to be exceptionally rare.

