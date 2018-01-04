Springfield police arrest 4 following drug investigation

Four people are facing drug charges after Springfield Police recovered heroin, crack cocaine, and cash following an investigation on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page, the investigation resulted in the recovery of 35 packets of heroin, 36 rocks of crack cocaine, almost $400 in cash, and another 7 grams of crack cocaine.

Members of the Strategic Unit arrested 25-year-old Ruben Santiago and 41-year-old Jason Kendall after Kendall allegedly purchased "Pikachu" labeled heroin from Santiago on 98 Fort Pleasant Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

More heroin and crack cocaine was reportedly found on Santiago.

Earlier in the day, Springfield Police said Santiago retrieved drugs from an idling Honda Accord parked on Longview Street which lead to the arrest of 18-year-old Brayan Mejias and an unidentified juvenile.

Mejias, Santiago, and the juvenile were charged with the following:

Distribution of heroin

Distribution of a crack cocaine

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute

Violation of a drug free school zone

Santiago was additionally charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics drug laws. Kendall was charged with possession of heroin.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.