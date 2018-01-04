Snow Totals for Thursday, January 4th - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Snow Totals for Thursday, January 4th

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Snow totals are really starting to pile up. Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30pm.

Hampden County:
     Holland - 15"
     West Springfield - 12"
     Wales - 10"
     East Longmeadow - 14"
     Indian Orchard - 12"
     Springfield - 10"
     Chester - 11.8"
     Hampden - 11.5"
     Southwick - 12"
     Palmer - 10.5"
     
Hampshire County:
     Amherst - 10"
     Worthington - 10"
     Ware - 14"
     Westhampton - 7"
     Northampton - 10" 

Franklin County: 
     Greenfield - 10.5"
     Hawley - 4.5" 
     Florence - 4.75"
     Leyden - 8"
     Colrain - 2"

Berkshire County: 
     Lexondale - 10"
     Great Barrington - 8"
     Savoy - 8"
     Lee - 6"
     

Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

