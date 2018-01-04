Snow Totals for Thursday, January 4th

Snow totals are really starting to pile up. Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30pm.
Hampden County:
Holland - 15"
West Springfield - 12"
Wales - 10"
East Longmeadow - 14"
Indian Orchard - 12"
Springfield - 10"
Chester - 11.8"
Hampden - 11.5"
Southwick - 12"
Palmer - 10.5"
Hampshire County:
Amherst - 10"
Worthington - 10"
Ware - 14"
Westhampton - 7"
Northampton - 10"
Franklin County:
Greenfield - 10.5"
Hawley - 4.5"
Florence - 4.75"
Leyden - 8"
Colrain - 2"
Berkshire County:
Lexondale - 10"
Great Barrington - 8"
Savoy - 8"
Lee - 6"
