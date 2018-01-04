Snow Totals for Thursday, January 4th

Snow totals are really starting to pile up. Here are the latest totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30pm.



Hampden County:

Holland - 15"

West Springfield - 12"

Wales - 10"

East Longmeadow - 14"

Indian Orchard - 12"

Springfield - 10"

Chester - 11.8"

Hampden - 11.5"

Southwick - 12"

Palmer - 10.5"



Hampshire County:

Amherst - 10"

Worthington - 10"

Ware - 14"

Westhampton - 7"

Northampton - 10"



Franklin County:

Greenfield - 10.5"

Hawley - 4.5"

Florence - 4.75"

Leyden - 8"

Colrain - 2"



Berkshire County:

Lexondale - 10"

Great Barrington - 8"

Savoy - 8"

Lee - 6"





Submit your own snow totals and pictures to Western Mass News by emailing shareit@westernmassnews.com or through the Western Mass News app.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.