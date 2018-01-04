DPW crews working to keep local roads clear

Local DPW crews have had a busy Thursday morning as they are out on the roads trying to stay ahead of snow.

It’s all hands on deck at the Springfield Department of Public Works.

Conditions are not great. so if you don’t have to go out today, don’t. Stay inside.

If you do have to go out, give yourself extra time and be careful.

Right now, all 20 city plow trucks are on the roads.

The city also has called in 159 private contractors to help plow the streets.

It’s a big job. There are more than a thousand lane miles to clear in Springfield.

Crews have been working since early this morning.

Starting at 3 a.m., they began treating the roads. Now, it’s an all-plowing operation.

DPW director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that there haven’t been any major problems so far. He asks residents to obey the city’s parking ban, which will help to clear the streets.

