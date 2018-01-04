Snow clean-up efforts underway in Hampshire Co.

Heavy snowfall hit Northampton in the early morning hours on Thursday.

As business owners, homeowners, and city officials tried to keep up with clearing roads and walkways, snow continued to fall.

"The biggest challenge today is gonna be trying to keep up with the storm," said Rich Parasiliti with Northampton DPW.

With two to three inches of snow falling every hour in Northampton, and many parts of western Massachusetts, crews clear the roads, only to do the same thing minutes later.

"It's just gonna pile up, so we will definitely get between six and twelve inches here," Parasiliti explained.

Parasiliti told Western Mass News that this fluffy, light snow makes for an easy plow.

"It's not heavy and wet and it doesn't tax the vehicles," Parasiliti added.

However, as winds pick up and temperatures drop, clean-up will get a bit more complicated.

"It will add another challenge in a sense if we end up having a lot of snow, and if we get a lot of wind damage, we could end up with trees down," Parasiliti noted.

The Northampton DPW has been trimming tree branches regularly to try and prevent tree damage from happening.

