Fire caused by improper disposal of ashes displaces 5 in Springfield

Five people have been forced to find another place to stay after a fire damaged their multi-family home in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News crews responded to the home on 68 Whittier Street around 1:32 p.m.

When crews arrived, they discovered the fire broke out on the second floor front porch.

Leger noted the fire was caused by improper disposal of fireplace ashes, which left $25,000 in damage to the front porch and a living room.

Three second floor tenants and two first floor tenants are being assisted by American Red Cross volunteers at this time.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.